Will Boris Pistorius replace Olaf Scholz as Chancellor? An Italian newspaper wants insider information about possible plans.

Berlin – The traffic light government’s poll numbers have been in the basement for months. However, a change in government is considered impossible. The Italian newspaper also suspects this La Republica – However, she also wants to know that there is a lot of turmoil within the Chancellor's SPD party.

The rumors come “from a party wing” and from the end of December, and have now spread to Germany. Accordingly, a concrete successor for Olaf Scholz should already be determined if he steps down in 2024 due to general dissatisfaction. Boris Pistorius will then be the new chancellor.

Wild rumors about Scholz and Pistorius: Ex-Wirecard boss Jan Marsalek is troubling the Chancellor

But it's not just the poor survey results that are troubling Scholz. According to the Italian correspondent in Berlin, the Wirecard scandal is about Jan Marsalek. He is said to have been a Russian spy for ten years. Also rumors that Marsalek as Prigozhin's successor at the head of the Wagner troupe stands, there was. According to US newspapers, the fugitive former top manager from Austria is still said to be for Wladimir Putin work.

Marsalek is said to be a risk factor for the government with his knowledge of Germany. The MP of the Left, Fabio de Masi, walks opposite La Republica even going so far as to say that Putin “has the government in his hands thanks to Wirecard.”

Scholz was finance minister during the Wirecard scandal

When the biggest scandal in the German post-war economy broke in 2020, Scholz was finance minister under Angela Merkel. He and the financial regulator BaFin had not noticed the billion-dollar fraud involving Wirecard. Wirecard was even a partner of the federal government. Scholz always denied responsibility for the scandal. It is not entirely out of the question that further Wirecard revelations will reflect on the Chancellor.

How likely a chancellor Pistorius is, however, is unclear. The minister is at the heart of a new Bundeswehr debate. With compulsory military service, new weapons and equipment, an increase in NATO units and a lot of war rhetoric, Pistorius recently showed that he wants to make the Bundeswehr a true defensive bulwark again after years of austerity measures. Germany must become “warworthy”. And at least the poll numbers speak for him: Pistorius has been the most popular German politician in surveys for months. (cgsc)