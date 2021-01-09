The wait is finally over. During the official launch of the 2021 season of League of Legends, Riot games took the opportunity to announce that the beta of Wild Rifts will be available in America as of March this year.

After the mobile version of League of Legends will be enabled in regions such as Europe and Asia, Latin American players will finally be able to enjoy this game on their Android or iOS devices, although the exact date was not defined.

‘We are currently working to ensure that players quickly have access to many champions upon joining Wild rift so that they achieve a competitive alignment ‘, explained Brian Feeney, Design Director of MOBA at Riot games, during the official broadcast this Friday.

Wild Rift features a host of champions

Riot games announced since 2019 that it would launch a version League of Legends for mobiles, under the name of Wild rift. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, plans were delayed and the game could not be ready by the end of 2020 as expected.

Now, with the beta available in some parts of the world, developers of Riot games They were able to continue working on the final version, focusing on adding a good number of champions so that players have various starting options.

Being a ‘reduced’ version of League of LegendsIn a way, the developers tried to keep the essence of the champions for the double controls of Wild rift, in order for the skills to be useful in this game.

Wild rift is a game that you can download through Google play And while we wait for the final version, we can begin to know a little of the content that will be available, such as the Yordle Expedition, which will be an exclusive event for this mobile title.



