W.ow are young offenders getting back on track? The positions in the talk show that the book-writing psychologist Lars Sellien (Franz Hartwig) invited are edgy as usual. Here is the smart author, who for his book “Punishment? New ways of education ”advertises; his plea is for adventure educational tours that tear young perpetrators from their thought patterns until the “core of their personality” is exposed and can be worked on. There the head-shaking representative of the school “punishment must be”.

The eight-part series “Wild Republic”, a neat and self-assured co-production by Magenta TV and public service partners, which goes back to an idea by the then film student Eric Bouley, has more time to deal with the topic than any talk show: four hundred minutes. And yet she joins in a panel discussion – a tried and tested trick for condensing

Before that we see the young adult Kim (Emma Drogunova). Horrified, she sits in the dark, alternately staring at her hand and at nothing. Maybe she committed a crime, maybe she experienced one. Then suddenly a cut and a lot of light. The camera hovers through the Alps. Kim on the bus, playing remote chess on her cell phone. The bus in the big setting is very small.

When it stops, we think for a moment of “5vor12”, an award-winning production by the children’s channel Kika, which in 2017 told about an education project in the mountains without a twelve million budget. “Wild Republic” is different. Even the entry and the drawn out strings, which begin to shimmer with a serious kind of prelude (the music comes from the internationally sought-after composer Volker “Hauschka” Bertelmann), indicate tension and drama. Kim and the rest of her group walk from the parking lot towards the wilderness. And on a raft. If they had taken an interpreter with them, they would have really understood the announcements of the raftsman “Baumi” (Roland Silbernagl): “Hau ruck, hau ruck!” Like on the galley.

How are they supposed to get better?

By the time Sellien appears on the talk show, a group of young criminals has long been in the mountains. Many of them are “self-centered, manipulative, anti-social and in many ways dangerous to society”. But that is exactly what drives Sellien: “Punishment has never led to people getting better.”

His partner, the social worker Rebecca (Verena Altenberger), who despite pregnancy leads the command with “Baumi” and some supervisors, also believes in the healing effect of the experiment. Until someone dies in the camp.

The group’s reaction is called escape. She climbs into canoes and capsizes, pulls up into the mountains and hides in a cave that, in an early version of the script, is said to have been a bunker from World War II. A strange place with an altar and a can store. The setting that “Wild Republic” had built in a hall in Cologne is terrific.

The flashbacks à la “Lost”, which put together the life puzzle of the stumbled, are even more appealing. The focus of the first episode is Kim, who grew up in precarious circumstances with a disabled brother, the focus of the second is the would-be revolutionary leader Ron (Merlin Rose), who fought against the world of his rich father (Ulrich Tukur). Pretty much all roles are brilliantly cast. And Germany looks what Germany looks like.

One can argue about the extent to which these individual stories, taken as a whole, result in a realistic generation portrait. But that’s obviously what it’s meant to be; the group includes a Muslim youth (Aaron Altaras), a beauty blogger (Camille Dombrowsky), a daughter of two mothers (Luna Jordan) and a sadistic child at home (Béla Gabor Lenz). The directors Markus Goller and Lennart Ruff skilfully balance the flashbacks and the history of the mountains. The tension also holds.

Where the main story of this very latest variation of “Lord of the Flies” leads (the last one is likely to have been the Netflix series “The Society”) cannot be said after the four episodes that can be viewed in advance. During the filming it was proudly said that at some point the group would have to organize itself and develop rules for living together: hence the title.

Hopefully more was meant than the improvised trial the troops are holding after a second incident in the cave. It ends with draconian punishments for the accused because the members of the experiment have only met these in their lives.

Wild Republic starts today at Magenta TV.