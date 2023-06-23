Wild plants | Mari Kajasvirta knows which wild plants are edible: “Nature is my Alepani and my pharmacy”

There are dozens of wild edible plants in total. Horta instructor Mari Kajasvirta advises four plants with which a beginner can get started. The most recognizable of the four is the goat pipe.

Horta instructor Mari Kajasvirtan an airy plastic basket swings in the hand. It will soon be filled with spruce buds, the young light green shoots of the spruce.

Kajasvirta has other titles such as range guide, nature trainer and meeting hostess, but now hands up: who has heard of horta instructor?

Horta is Greek and means wild herbs. I put the word ‘director’ after, and here we have a person who knows which wild plants are good for food and which are medicinal. Kajasvirta knows, and when he is a director, he also knows how to guide others in the secrets of the sport.

At the base of the spruce, the bottom of the basket is covered in layers.

“They have already started to harden a bit”, Kajasvirta feels the structure of the kerky in her fingers. Almost all wild plants are at their softest and mildest in spring, at the beginning of growth. “But you can still make a smoothie out of these.”

Kajasvirta urges you to feel and taste. “Lemon flavor. It is also suitable for engraving fish, as well as fox bread and salt grass, which produce the same effect.”

Kuusenkerki contains, among other things, vitamin C and antioxidants. An airy basket is best for collecting wild vegetables and herbs.

Kerkkien permission from the landowner is required for collection. It is also needed for collecting tree leaves, plant roots and lichen, draining sap and, for example, detaching the bag from the side of a birch.

Kajasvirtra has permission, whether spoken or unspoken. We are on the plot of his spouse’s detached house in the village of Vihtijärvi in ​​Vihti. Mies is an entrepreneur in the nature industry, producing flavored syrups and salts from wild herbs, berries and mushrooms.

“I participate in ideation and product development,” says Kajasvirta.

Every man has the right to collect berries and mushrooms and also the above-ground parts of grassy plants. The definition is harsh to the layman’s ear, but let’s try a rule of thumb: as long as you don’t fall into the trees or the ground and don’t encroach on someone else’s yard or crops, there is a lot that is good, healthy and healing within the reach of a capable hand.

“Nature is my Alep and my pharmacy”, summarizes Kajasvirta.

Lower nettles grow on the slope.

Kajasvirta collects their leaves as raw material for chips.

Nettles thrive in lush sloughs. Mari Kajasvirta advises that you can get a new crop if you mow the old ones from time to time.

“I have a goat’s pipe in my mouth. It often is”, is heard from the hives.

Stinging nettle, goat’s milkweed, milk thistle and dandelion form a quartet to start with if the wild vegetables start to sprout. There are dozens of wild edible plants in total and even more herbs, but some are hard to find or they might get mixed up with other species.

“There are a handful of very poisonous ones, but quite a lot of plants upset the stomach,” says Kajasvirta.

Best and the safest way to start is with a course in the field. They are organized by, among others, civic and labor colleges, nature entrepreneurs and many organizations such as Marta.

“Not everyone has a herbal grandmother in the family to learn from.”

Kajasvirta’s own hobby caught fire as a young adult just from courses and literature in the field, but it seems to have smouldered already as a child.

“I cooked hayseed porridge for my imaginary friends,” he recalls.

Today, he trains others as a freelancer.

“I give everyone a plant to learn in their hand and tell them to roll it in their fingers, to carefully examine the signs.”

This time, the goat tube can be viewed and rotated. Its stem looks like an extremely low gable roof. The triangularity is clearly felt in the fingers, and the stem also always branches three times. Most of the time there are three leaves on each branch, but you can’t count on that: two leaves may also have grown attached to each other.

Kajasvirta recommends crushing the stalk between your fingers and smelling it, to build an olfactory memory: “Some people think it smells like carrots, some people think it smells like anise.”

Goat’s pipe has a lot of the number three: the ridge-shaped stem always branches three times, and normally each branch has three leaves.

Of the beginner’s four, it is precisely the goat pipe that must be identified most definitely. It is difficult to confuse nettle, dandelion and milk thistle with some other plant, but several different poisonous plants can be mistaken for goat’s milkweed.

“I’m so strict that in my course you don’t put anything in your mouth if you don’t know the plant for sure,” says Kajasvirta.

We move on inside the house.

Kajasvirta heats up the oven and starts rinsing the catch.

“Always rinse. You can easily remove the water with a salad dryer or by spreading the plants on a kitchen towel.”

While the oven heats up, the smoothie is ready. It contains the same amount of spruce cake, frozen blueberries and Turkish yogurt, as well as sugar or honey to taste. The ingredients are spun into a puree in a stick blender.

“There may be accidents, roughness in the mouthfeel.”

The taste is fresh, foresty, with a hint of tartness.

For nettle leaves Kajasvirta drizzles olive oil and swirls around in the bowl. Place the leaves one at a time on a baking sheet and sprinkle salt on top. There should be plenty of it so that the chips taste like chips.

“You have to remember cucumber, it burns very sensitively. It’s happened to me so many times when I’ve messed something up. Fortunately, it’s not a terribly expensive raw material.”

Nettle crisps ready for the oven. The leaves should be shiny from the olive oil, but they should not be swimming in it, or else the crispness will be missing.

The nettles are starting to curl up. Kajasvirta opens the hatch. “Mmm…just a moment.”

He takes a calculated risk and spins while waiting for the goat tubes to dry from the rinse water. Then Kajavirta opens the oven door and tries with a fork. You can hear from the voice that the leaves are starting to get crispy.

“They get even more crunchy when you let them rest for 5-10 minutes after taking them out of the oven,” advises Kajasvirta.

“The end result is exactly what you need. Me I’ll spin that pesto now.”

About the dosage will be big: about 1.5 liters of goat’s meat, 4–5 dl of olive oil and maybe about a teaspoon of salt.

Parmesan Kajasvirta replaces a few spoonfuls of nutritional yeast flakes. The variation is also suitable for vegans.

Traditional pesto should also include pine nuts, but Kajasvirta does not use them. “Of course, you should try what you like.”

Another splash of lemon juice, and the food processor to whir.

“I often leave this quite loose. It’s nice with pasta if it’s not so solid,” says Kajasvirta.

“Okay. Yep, that’s it.”

We set the table, cut a baguette, pour herbal tea into the glasses and take out from the fridge preserved horsman shoots and dandelion buds, a type of Finnish capers, preserved in vinegar in the spring.

“After all, there are some quibbles, but why not!”

The reward is double the pleasure. It combines the free gifts of nature and the fruits of one’s own work.

Preparation instructions:

Spruce cake smoothie Four servings Preparation time about five minutes 4 dl spruce cake 4 dl fresh or frozen blueberries 4 dl of Turkish yogurt sugar or honey to taste ■ Rinse the eggs. Spin in a vegetable dehydrator. ■ Combine the ingredients in a bowl. ■ Turn into a puree with a stick blender. Recipe: Mari Kajasvirta

Nettle crisps Four servings Preparation time about ten minutes about a liter of nettle leaves a splash of olive oil 1/2 teaspoon salt ■ Rinse the nettle leaves and spin dry with a vegetable dryer. ■ Pour a splash of olive oil on the bottom of the bowl and add the leaves. Spin around. ■ Spread the leaves on a baking sheet. Sprinkle salt on top. ■ Bake at 150 degrees for about 5 minutes. Recipe: Hortoilu.fi