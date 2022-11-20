It was the presenter herself who gave the terrible news

It is these hours of great pain for Wild Lucarelli who is dealing with a terrible mourning. Yesterday, through a post on Instagram, the journalist announced the death of her beloved mother due to Covid-19. There have been many messages of condolences and affection written to the presenter for the mourning she is experiencing.

Yesterday Selvaggia Lucarelli’s mother died. The Lady Nadiaaged 79, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for some time and had been hospitalized at the Sesto San Giovanni hospital since 8 November due to a positive COVID-19. Unfortunately Nadia didn’t make it and yesterday the journalist broke the news of her disappearance.

These were the words of the judge of Dancing with the Stars:

Early this morning my mother, Nadia, passed away. She died of Covid and compromises. The compromises that we have all accepted in order to continue living, inevitably leaving someone behind. Those like her, in most cases: the fragile.

And, continuing, Wild Lucarelli he added:

I’m not angry because I myself have resumed the rapid pace of those who urgently need to live. And I know that my mother, who was above all a generous, selfless woman, always worried about the world, would have traded – even knowingly – her sacrifice for her nephew who goes back to school, for me who travels again, for his husband who can walk in the park, for everyone’s life to sprout again.

Finally, the journalist concluded her message with these words:

I like to think that she left at dawn for this: to say goodbye to us all and wish us a nice day, ‘run, don’t worry about me’. How she was, how she lived.

As revealed by Selvaggia herself, her mother Nadia who, as anticipated, suffered from Alzheimer’s diseasewas located in an rsa in Milan.