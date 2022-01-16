The Big Brother VIP this year it is taking a really unexpected turn. In addition to the various dynamics created in the house, there is a lot of talk about issues that should not be raised during a reality show.

Issues such as abortion have been touched on several times, but lately also Katia Ricciarelli did argue for some racist claims. For the competitor no measures were taken, but only a lecture was given by the conductor.

Selvaggia Lucarelli spoke extensively of these situations, who outspokenly turned to conductor:

Alfonso Signorini has transformed a reality show in which the dynamics between the competitors were discussed into a reality show in which the dynamics between him, the authors and, ultimately, the competitors are discussed. What happens in the House no longer counts, but who will condemn or acquit Signorini in the House with his double standards.

Also at the beginning of this edition, when Alfonso Signorini expressed it directly that he was against abortion, the journalist intervened with these words: