Selvaggia Lucarelli returned to the subject of Big Brother VIP and attacked Alfonso Signorini hard
The Big Brother VIP this year it is taking a really unexpected turn. In addition to the various dynamics created in the house, there is a lot of talk about issues that should not be raised during a reality show.
Issues such as abortion have been touched on several times, but lately also Katia Ricciarelli did argue for some racist claims. For the competitor no measures were taken, but only a lecture was given by the conductor.
Selvaggia Lucarelli spoke extensively of these situations, who outspokenly turned to conductor:
Alfonso Signorini has transformed a reality show in which the dynamics between the competitors were discussed into a reality show in which the dynamics between him, the authors and, ultimately, the competitors are discussed. What happens in the House no longer counts, but who will condemn or acquit Signorini in the House with his double standards.
Also at the beginning of this edition, when Alfonso Signorini expressed it directly that he was against abortion, the journalist intervened with these words:
Dear Alfonso Signorini, I don’t know in whose name you think you speak, but WE voted in favor of abortion in a referendum that is my age, so do me this favor: speak for yourself and for your body, since you do not represent neither the country nor the body of women. And while we’re at it: instead of Giucas Casella, in the general silence of the women in the studio, these sentences are used to say to those forced into therapeutic abortion, to victims of ethnic rape, to women who choose in full freedom and to anyone who has a a slightly more complex story to tell you that “Bettarini cursed his big brother, expelled!”. The orthodox moralism shouted on the megaphone of the reality show by the homosexual pro life host, we just lacked this.
