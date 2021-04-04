Its mere mention evokes Viking sagas and its remoteness covers the archipelago with an aura of inaccessibility. Svalbard is the northernmost place in Norway, permanently plagued by blizzards and storms; home to maddening sunny nights in summer and magical northern lights in winter. A hard and uncompromising land, an outpost embedded in that hostile and extreme environment that is the Arctic Ocean. It does not matter that global warming reaches these latitudes, that temperatures have risen 4º in fifty years and that bald spots begin to appear among the perpetual snows. The mercury here cowering in fear.

On a planet where biodiversity is increasingly threatened, Svalbard is something of the nirvana of wildlife; «A return to the origins, to silence and purity». This is how Mikel Arrazola, the author of the images that illustrate these pages, describes it. Arctic foxes, reindeer, partridges, walruses with sharp tusks parade before their objective that travel on the back of an iceberg. Even polar bears, more elusive, but that outnumber the population: 3,000 specimens compared to 2,640 people, forced to carry a rifle every time they leave the settlements raised in the heat of mining, tourism, scientific research.

An adult walrus finds solace on an ice floe. A reindeer tries to fight his way through the blizzard. It is the arctic summer. Flock of murrelets. / PHOTOS: MIKEL ARRAZOLA

You can die in Svalbard, but no one is buried there for fear that the permafrost will retain the viruses that we take to the grave and that they will unleash an epidemic. Paranoia? It doesn’t hurt to be cautious. An underground vault stores half a million seed samples in anticipation that a global catastrophe forces a fresh start.