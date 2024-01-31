Home page World

Severe winter hurricane on the Norwegian coast. Deep “Margrit” (international Ingunn) is anything but ordinary for weather experts. © Screenshot Twitter/DWD/YR

Red alert is in effect in Norway: a hurricane is heading towards the coast. Meteorologists warn of gusts of up to 180 km/h and heavy snowfall.

Oslo – Residents in northern Norway are not supposed to leave their homes. A huge hurricane is brewing over the Atlantic in the Norwegian Sea. Weather experts expect wind peaks of up to 180 km/h. Deep “Margrit” (internationally “Ingunn”) brings up to two meters of snow. The extreme weather can be felt as far as Germany.

“Bomb cyclones” hit Norway – weather experts warn of wind gusts of up to 180 km/h

“It will be a wild hurricane that will hit Norway from Wednesday evening. Gusts of over 150 km/h can be expected on the coast,” says the weather portal Kachelmann weather on Platform X on Monday (January 29, 2024). The explosive weather situation was apparent on several weather models.

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects wind gusts of up to 180 km/h in Norway on Tuesday (January 30, 2024). On X writes the DWD: “Rapid cyclogenesis over the Atlantic/Northern Sea: Deep Margrit (int. Ingunn) will develop into a hurricane in the next 24 hours. Core pressure will probably fall by 40 to 50 hPa in 24 hours by tomorrow evening!”

See also Daan Boom's rollercoaster ride: 'It's meant to be funny, but becoming a rapper is my dream' Bft 7 stiff wind 50 to 61 km/h noticeable inhibitions when walking against the wind, entire trees move Bft 8 stormy wind 62 to 74 km/h Branches break from trees, making walking outdoors much more difficult Bft 9 Storm 75 to 88 km/h Branches break from trees, minor damage to houses (roof tiles or smoke hoods lifted off) Bft 10 severe storm 89 to 102 km/h Wind breaks trees, major damage to houses Bft 11 hurricane-like storm 103 to 117 km/h Wind uproots trees and spreads storm damage Bft 12 hurricane from 118 km/h severe devastation

Source: Excerpt from the DWD Beaufort scale

This “rapid cyclogenesis” is often referred to in technical jargon as “bomb genesis” or “bomb cyclones”. wetteronline.de. This is a particularly rapid strengthening of a low when the air pressure in the middle latitudes falls by 24 hectopascals within 24 hours.

Norwegian Meteorological Service warns of hurricane force winds and avalanches

And, at low “Margrit” or “Ingunn”, the air pressure will even fall by up to 50 hectopascals. “This explosive development is usually accompanied by high wind speeds,” says weather Online.de. A well-known example of this was Hurricane Lothar in 1999. The damage at that time was enormous.

The Norwegian Meteorological Service YR warns of storms with hurricane-force winds from Wednesday. The highest avalanche danger was declared. Due to the extreme weather, roads and bridges could be closed in Nordland at short notice, according to the police. Travel should generally be avoided.

Norway is preparing for hurricane Ingunn

The authorities recommend working from home. Schools should consider whether students could stay at home on Thursday, according to a recent report Press release. And: “Before the weather hits hard, every household should think about measures to limit the damage.”

Hurricane-like winds swept across the country on Monday (January 29, 2024). Roofs of buildings were blown off, shipping traffic was partially restricted, flights from northern Norway were canceled and schools were closed. In the province of Troms, the police said they received support from the military in order to be able to reach remote villages and islands in an emergency.

Violent storm in Norway simply tears roofs away. Weather experts warn of hurricanes of up to 180 km/h. © TROMSO FIRE AND RESCUE

Rare hurricane depression in Norway also felt in Germany

The powerful depression “Margrit” over northern Scandinavia is also shaking up the weather in Germany – with storms and hurricane-force winds. According to the DWD forecast, a cold front is approaching from the northwest. The relatively calm high-pressure weather is then over. It will be increasingly windy on the North Sea on Wednesday afternoon (January 31st).

On Thursday night (February 1st), wind gusts of up to 60 km/h (Bft 7) can be expected into the northern inland areas. In the coastal area and inland Schleswig-Holstein, stormy gusts of around 70 km/h (Bft 8), isolated isolated gusts of around 80 km/h (Bft 9). In the higher mountains there is generally strong to stormy winds, and on the Brocken there are sometimes hurricane-like gusts (Bft 11). Winter is probably over for now. Spring-like temperatures are still in sight. (ml)