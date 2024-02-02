Home page World

Tiger sharks are deadly predatory fish. When one shows up on a beach in Australia, it's a huge shock. Fortunately, the animal does not hunt humans.

Munich – The video was probably intended to be a little vacation memory for the Facebook user. She films the turquoise sea, lets the camera roam over a few sailboats and the blue sky, and then focuses on the Pacific Ocean in Australia. However, the short film ends differently than expected.

Because Australia has its reputation for a reason. The coastlines are breathtaking and are certainly some of the most beautiful in the world, but the fact is: Australia is home to some of the most dangerous animals in the world. Australian waters are home to sea wasps, whose venom can kill 200 people in one fell swoop, but also crocodiles, sea snakes and much more. And some predators don't just stay in the water. In the Facebook user's video, a sea creature accidentally lands on the beach.

Deadly sea creatures: Shark gets lost while hunting on Australian beach

Luckily, many people always have their cell phones at hand and so one vacationer was able to capture this really strange moment for posterity.

I'm so shocked at the moment. One of the best moments of my life!

The star in the beachVideo the Facebook user is actually a tiger shark. And the holidaymaker comes closer to the predator than most people would like. Shark attacks occur again and again in Australia. Most recently, a young Italian barely survived an attack. And in other countries too, things don't always end well when sharks and humans meet. But in this case everything went well.

Predator shoots out of the water: holidaymaker films a tiger shark on the hunt

Everything can be viewed up close in the video on Facebook. You can see how an ever-growing shadow appears under the surface of the water. Almost threateningly and with frightening speed, it moves directly towards the beach. Just a few meters away from the end of the film on the shore it becomes clear: it is not just any animal, but a tiger shark.

A game of tag about life and death. Was the turtle able to escape the tiger shark? © Background: Screenshot/Facebook // Turtle: USA TODAY Network/IMAGO // Tiger shark: Danita Delimont/IMAGO

At the very front, right where the waves break, a second animal can be spotted: a green sea turtle. Apparently she is the victim of the tiger shark's wild hunt. Directly in front of the sandy beach, the little turtle turns around and swims as fast as it can back into the open sea. The giant tiger shark also turns away, turns and follows its prey. He didn't even seem to notice the woman filming the video.

Discussion on social media: Holidaymaker films the tiger shark up close

The woman's video is being hotly debated on social media. The holidaymaker reports how a friend of hers went snorkeling in the sea at exactly that spot just the day before. The idea of ​​a huge shark appearing at the site the following day makes you think.

But with all caution, sharks should by no means be demonized. After all, the animals are on the Red List of Endangered Animals, are considered endangered. They become victims of people much more often than the other way around. Particularly many sharks die while “finning”. Sharks are deliberately caught in order to cut off their fins.

Shark fin soup is considered a delicacy in some countries. Since shark meat is not needed for this, it is common practice to throw the sharks back into the sea without fins. They drown in horrible ways. And although “Finning”, according to the German Foundation for Marine Protection, banned or restricted in many places countless sharks are still dying. (nhf)