Wild Hearts is now on its way and hasn’t been talked about very much, which maintains a considerable level of curiosity and mystery about the new game from the strange pairing of Omega Force and EA, but from a Q&A session on Reddit we can glean some information such as graphics options present and the absence of microtransactions.

As for the graphics modes, the developers have confirmed that Wild Hearts, “on PS5 and Xbox Series X, will offer a standard performance mode at 1080p and 60 fps or an optional Picture Quality mode that goes to 4K and 30 fps”, in a way similar to what is also seen on several other current titles.

Executive producer Lewis Harvey then reported that there will be no microtransactions: “All of the post-launch content will be freeincluding new Kemono and more, we have no plans to introduce microtransactions,” which should pretty much close the issue.

Among other information, we learn that within Wild Hearts there will be more 20 Kemonos to fight (the gigantic creatures that populate the game world and take on the part of Monster Hunter monsters, for example), with the idea of ​​focusing more on quality than quantity.

There will still be a endgame: after completing the Campaign, Harvey reported that players will be able to take part in new quests to investigate more dangerous variants of Kemono previously faced, with very different characteristics.

We recently saw a Wild Hearts gameplay video of the clash with the Golden Tempest and a possible hint that it could come out on Xbox Game Pass later.