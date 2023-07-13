IT’S AT And KOEI TECMO today released a new update for WILD HEARTS which will include the fearsome Tsukuyomi. Nicknamed Specter of the Eclipsethis Kemono has the characteristic of feeding on the sun’s rays to charge its attacks, and by defeating it we will be able to obtain new materials for crafting weapons and armor.

But that’s not the only new feature included in today’s update. The software house has in fact also released four new Serial Hunt missions that they will see us fight exclusively against Powerful kemono And Unstable kemono.

Let’s find out some additional details thanks to the press release released by the company.

Outgoing content update introducing Tsukuyomi to WILD HEARTS Today WILD HEARTS received a new content update that has plunged the land of Azuma into darkness. Tsukuyomi, a fearsome new Kemono, has arrived and seems to feed not on the celestial thread, but on the solar rays to fuel his attacks. If you manage to defeat him, you can forge new sets of weapons and armor, but the “Eclipse Spectre” has certainly earned his nickname and will not go down easily. This month’s update also boasts four new Serial Hunt missions that are exclusively for Powerful and Unstable Kemono and are sure to test brave hunters ready for the challenge. To find out more about Tsukuyomi and these missions, visit the today’s blog. For more information and to stay updated on WILD HEARTS, visit https://www.ea.com/games/wild- hearts/wild-hearts/news.

Source: EA, KOEI TECMO