Wild Heartslatest project by EA Originals And Omega Forceis expected for the next February 17, 2023, but in the meantime several trailers have already been released that slowly outline the characterization of this interesting work. The title is an action RPG that draws inspiration from the most famous hunting games in the sector, and which will inevitably lead him sooner or later to have to deal with a cornerstone of the genre and which has become even more famous in the West thanks to the last two chapters: Monster Hunters.

But how much do the two works really have in common? Wild Hearts is it just a stylistically different copy? Or will he be able to carve out his own identity within the crowded gaming world? Looking forward to the future release of the title and important new information, we are here today to try to shed some light on the project Wild Heartscomparing it (through the little we know from the information revealed so far) with the iconic Monster Hunters.

The Odyssey of Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is set in the fictional world of Azumaheavily inspired by feudal Japan and inhabited by dangerous creatures called kemono. These differ in the different sizes and different biomes in which they live, but there are very few who can really be underestimated. THE kemono they have undergone a unique evolution and use the power of nature to reshape their surroundings according to their needs. Once peaceful, they now wreak havoc throughout the territory, jeopardizing even the survival of the few remaining inhabitants.

Through the gameplay trailers released over the last few months, we have received a first taste not only of the plot and lore, but also of some pleasant novelties on the playful side, so as to understand how the technology is Karakuri the main distinctive element of the new branded work Electronic Arts. In fact, the player will be able to make mysterious devices appear at any time capable of simplifying his hunting, creating structures and gadgets that are useful both in exploratory sessions and during challenges with the kemono. THE Karakuri allow for example to materialize crates that push our character upwards, bonfires needed to cook the ingredients collected along the way, place ropes on which to slide or radio towers to help us locate dangerous kemono. Furthermore, all our creations will also be usable by other users in the game, making it easier not only for us to fight, but also for resource management. There was also an opportunity to give a first look at what they want to be primitive, albeit functional, means of transport within the title, providing the player with the ability to move quickly from one point to another on the map.





The most interesting applications of Karakuri however, we believe they are those capable of providing us with a slight advantage against the kemono. Since the very first trailer of Wild Hearts it was in fact possible to notice how the protagonist could materialize bombs with which to damage enemies, harpoons to immobilize them or propellers to be used to glide against them. From the latest gameplay trailer it is also possible to see a special barrier materialize capable of interrupting the charge of particular monsters, rejecting them completely. Also of great effect is the mighty hammer capable not only of stunning, but also of breaking the removable parts of the gods kemono. As far as the protagonist’s weapons are concerned, we have been able to see only a few variants for now, such as a katana, a nodachi and a wagasa, each distinguished by its own moveset and ability.

Deathstalker VS. Rathalos

After a brief overview of the title itself, The time has come to compare the two titlestrying to shed light on the real differences between the two hunting games.

The first difference, as well as the most basic, is inherent to the Karakuri and the use of this new and mysterious technology, the focal point of the entire gameplay. Although it is an intriguing idea and capable of bringing novelties within the genre in all respects, has not yet managed to fully convince us due to the mid-fight crafting mechanism. In all hunting games, the time windows for resorting to crafting are not very large and always require some knowledge of the attack patterns of the monster in question. Just think how many times, for a simple sharpening of the blade, we found ourselves without any defense inside Monster Hunters, or how sometimes it is “dangerous” to even walk away for a few seconds to use a healing potion, especially if you are not hunting in a team but alone. In the case of Wild Hearts a single second of delay could nullify the construction of a trap or advantage, consequently resulting in a waste of resources that are not always readily available. In fact, let’s assume that the buildings are always limited to the number of resources in our possession, often forcing the player to have to devote himself to a minimum farming in order to never run out of them.

Even the monsters differin Wild Hearts less primitive or “fantasy”, centered (at least for now) on common animals, evolved and linked (apparently) to an element, such as Deathstalkers tied to ice or the Golden Storm related to the lightning element. In our opinion, this is not necessarily a bad thing, favoring more the imagination of “guardians of the forest”, also leaving us to assume that perhaps in the past they were simple animals, then evolved later. Is that really so?

Remaining on the subject of evolutions, we can also connect to the third and more subtle difference. In the latest gameplay trailer, a long battle between three hunters and a huge warthog was shown kemono which, after having suffered extensive damage, falls prey to one little evolution, through which its horns and muzzle are transformed into much more dangerous and decidedly effective weapons. In Monster Hunters there are not many monsters that draw on real evolutions/transformations, while in this case we assume that every single kemono possess the ability to draw on the power of nature to strengthen itself in the most extreme cases and not succumb to enemy attacks.





The last difference concerns the map insteadwhere it was confirmed that the game will use a zone system for your own world. Compared to what was seen in MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD for example, where each of the different maps represented a small freely explorable open world characterized by a specific ecosystem, Wild Hearts it will offer smaller, more enclosed areas, but with more emphasis on detail and movement. Indeed if even the same MHW extension was not classified as open world in the strict sense of the term, we are convinced that the development teams of Wild Hearts have opted for a more linear and less dispersive solution. Let’s just hope this doesn’t result in arenas being too small for the big fights with i kemono who, as we have already seen from the numerous trailers, will know how to exploit the surrounding environment in their favor.

There are still many unknowns about the new and expected Wild Heartsbut we are confident that all the small innovations introduced will be able to provide the title with its own soul, distinguishing itself largely from many other products of the same kind. Waiting for new updates, we are waiting for you in the comments section to find out what you expect (and maybe you would like to find) in the latest work by KOEI TECMO GAMES And Omega Force published by EA.

