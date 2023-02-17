Wild Hearts seems to be the umpteenth case of a PC version of a game published in deplorable, if not exactly disastrous, conditions, as can be seen from the reviews of the players on Steamwho are literally slaughtering the game for its huge technical problems.

“Buy our game today and we promise it will work next week,” wrote user Aveshetta, highlighting in a nutshell what is currently the main problem with the PC version of Wild Hearts. He echoes Katsummie’s review, who states “The price is higher than the FPS you’ll get.”

The user TemperedFangs instead tried to raise the bar a bit: “No! Absolutely not! Even if they fix the performance problems we have to stop buying games from developers who think it’s okay to sell games at AAA prices that just work with the expectation to fix them in the future. Fuck any developer who thinks it’s okay to sell this crap to people.” The only mistake he makes is to think that it is the developers who choose to sell a game in these conditions, when evidently the choice is mainly up to the publisher.

What are the Technical Problems of the PC version of Wild Hearts? Shots everywhere, underused GPUs, unwanted returns to Windows and so on and so forth. In general, there is a lot of optimization missing.

All this translates into a “mostly negative” opinion from the public, with 67% of the 2,046 reviews present at the time of writing this news that are negative.

