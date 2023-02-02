Like all games published by Electronic Arts, too Wild Hearts will be available on trial for 10 hours for all subscribers to EA Play, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The confirmation came through a Q&A with Lewis Harvey, executive producer of EA Originals.

When asked if a demo for Wild Hearts is planned to allow players to experience the hunting game born from the partnership between Koei Tecmo and EA, Harvey’s answer hinted that there will not be a real demo, but rather the ability to play the full game for 10 hours via EA Play, as is the case with most of the publisher’s catalogue.

In doing so, Harvey also revealed that the trial version of Wild Hearts will be available starting from 13 Februaryor four days before the official debut in stores on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S set for February 17th.

Certainly 10 hours are not many, especially if Wild Hearts will have hunting game mechanics as deep as those of Monster Hunter, but at least they are enough to get an idea of ​​its characteristics to evaluate a possible purchase.

In the same Q&A Harvey also revealed that Wild Hearts will have two graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and that microtransactions will be completely absent.