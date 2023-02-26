Wild Hearts has come under the magnifying glass of Digital Foundrywho made the video analysis of the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, encountering a number of problems technicians that prevent Omega Force’s hunting game from really standing out.

Although not on the level of the disastrous PC version, Wild Hearts moves to Sony and Microsoft consoles with more than one uncertainty on the front of the asset quality and effects, making important compromises as far as performance is concerned.

The two graphics modes available adopt expedients to reduce the computational load: the 4K at 30 fps are dynamic and go down to 1080p in the most chaotic situations, the same resolution used for the 60 fps mode. Unfortunately, the latter is not available on Xbox Series S.

As for the aforementioned PC version, Digital Foundry has admitted that it has not spent too much time on it given the rather obvious and already widely reported flaws, especially in terms of stuttering. In short, the English newspaper will wait for the promised improvements and then perhaps carry out an updated analysis.

Further details can be found, as usual, in our Wild Hearts review.