EA Originals And KOEI TECMO GAMES announce that the second free update of WILD HEARTS, which adds a new to the hunting game kemono: it is about the Grimstalkers.

The title is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store. You can find our WILD HEARTS review here. Further details on the new features are available below.

The second free post-launch content update from EA Originals and KOEI TECMO for WILD HEARTS is now available!

With the introduction of Grimstalker, a new subspecies of Kemono wolf steeped in mystery, players will encounter this new threat on Natsukodachi Island. A relative of the fearsome Deathstalker, the mighty Grimstalker has the ability to manipulate both searing flames and sea waves. With attacks spanning two elements, hunters will have to battle this unique prey using Elemental Lanterns to counter the molten rocks and powerful waves.

Hunters can also forge new weapons from Grimstalker materials: some are capable of delivering blows that can destroy heaven and earth, others combine the strength of Kemono with the brains of humans to create formidable weapons. This update also features the new Fulgent armor set, as well as three new special missions that earn players new Chat Stamps and Emotes for every victory.

But wait, there’s more! Stay tuned for details on the upcoming content update on April 6, which will bring a new Kemono, a manipulative fox, Murakumo, new weapons and armor crafted from Murakumo materials, a new Karakuri, the Limit Break system, and more improvements and fixes.

WILD HEARTS is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store for €69.99.