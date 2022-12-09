On the occasion of The Game Awards 2022the team composed of Electronic Arts And KOEI TECMO GAMES shared a brand new trailer forhunting action game WILD HEARTSsecond of the line Monogatari Episode.

In this we will get to know the kemono, described as the embodiment of the force of nature. These giant creatures have merged with their surroundings over time, altering their environment to suit their needs. In the video we will be able to admire some of these in action kemonothat is to say Deathstalkers, Amaterasu And Golden Storm, and understand how they use the powers of nature. Beginning to understand their behavior is a first step in establishing a tactic to defeat them.

You can see them in action below! But first, we want to remind you that WILD HEARTS is coming out of February 17, 2023 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|SAnd pc Street Steam, EA Appand Epic Games Store.

The Ferocious Kemono – Trailer

Source: Electronic Arts, KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu