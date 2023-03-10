IT’S AT announces that the first free update of WILD HEARTSwhich introduces the terrifying Laharback Hellfire. After facing this fearsome new kemono for the first time we will get a talisman with the new ability Infernal Breathcapable of increasing the chances of setting an enemy on fire and increasing the damage done to enemies on fire.

The software house has also announced that the next free update will be released on March 23rd and will include variants of weapons, armor and many other new features. You can find out more details thanks to the press release that you will find at the end of the article.

I remind you that WILD HEARTS was created in collaboration with KOEI TECMO Games and is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The new Laharback Hellfire kemono arrives in WILD HEARTS today with the first update of March The first content update after the launch of WILD HEARTSthe AAA hunting game from EA Originals and KOEI TECMO, is now available to all players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store. With the introduction of a new Kemono, this update confronts players with one of the toughest challenges they have ever faced. Stronger and more unpredictable than ever, the new volatile Kemono – a Laharback Hellfire simian beast – has appeared on Natsukodachi Island. The hunters must stop the scorching inferno before it turns everything to ashes and restore tranquility to the island. Upon completing the first hunt, Laharback Hellfire will drop a talisman with the new Hell Breath ability, which will increase players’ chances of setting prey on fire and increase the power of attacks against burning Kemono. For more details on the first update for March, check out the latest WILD HEARTS blog HERE. For the latest patch notes, visit HERE. The hunt doesn’t end today! The second WILD HEARTS content update is scheduled for March 23, introducing a new Grimstalker wolf subspecies, a relative of the fearsome Deathstalker, as well as new armor, weapon variants, and more. Additionally, hunters will be able to see more new Kemono in Azuma in April, including the all-new Murakumo. Stay tuned for more details in the coming days! WILD HEARTS is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S for €79.99 and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store for €69.99.

Source: IT’S AT