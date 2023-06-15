IT’S AT announces that a new update for WILD HEARTS which includes the fearsome Lily Thorn Alpha. It will be possible to meet this variant of Kemono inside the Akikure Canyonand defeating it we will be able to obtain materials for new weapons, armor and even a decoration for the glasses.

I remind you that WILD HEARTS is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article.

Source: IT’S AT