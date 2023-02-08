The launch of Wild Hearts from Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo is getting closer, and to promote this new video game a preview is available where we can see the Kemono, the enemies in this adventure.

The video is of a cinematic type and we see the hunters facing these adversaries in various situations and scenarios. The monster that appears at the beginning is Lavaback, which resembles an ape but has a body made of stone of volcanic origin.

The point is that veins of lava can still be seen through its body. In order to defeat this and the other enemies, players must not only use their weapons.

They also have to take advantage of Karakuri mechanisms, from ancient technology, to deal with these beasts.

Some of them allow you to escape from your opponents while others are complicated attack mechanisms that deal great damage.

Among them can be seen machinery reminiscent of catapults or ballistae, siege weapons of antiquity, and other more exotic devices, such as a huge mallet.

Something for which this advance of Wild Hearts with the Kemono is to begin and end as if it were a play.

It is at the end that a much more colossal enemy appears. It is a giant bear the size of a mountain and it even has houses on its back.

What are Wild Hearts Kemono?

inside of Wild Hearts Kemono are the embodiment of the power of nature. Over time these huge creatures ended up fused with their environment and modified the environment to accommodate their needs.

Besides Lavaback, which we mentioned before, there are other powerful beings; are the cases of Deathstalker, Amaterasu and Golden Tempest. Each of them is inspired by wild creatures.

To fight, the Kemono resort to the natural abilities they possess. This is why hunters are required to use mechanisms and strategies that counteract his power while defending Azuma.

Although this title can be played alone, it is possible to enjoy it with other players in cooperative mode. This proposal developed by Omega Force will go on sale on February 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA App.

In addition to Wild Hearts We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.