Electronic Arts, aka simply EA, presents us with a new giant monster hunting title. It’s about Wild Heartswhich under the banner of EA Originals continues the company’s ambitious plan to make games from familiar developers bigger and more exciting, or to support small studios and teams. The success of a game often depends on the economic power that a publisher allocates, and EA has a lot of experience combined with a decent firepower: this is how Koei Tecmo and Omega Force join forces to bring to light an innovative product, fresh and undoubtedly original even if at first glance, Wild Hearts may seem like a jumble of elements already seen. Don’t worry, because it’s not like that at all! Start the hunt!

Hunting for Kemono

In the region of Azumaa land beyond time, live i kemono, formidable beasts, ranging in size from the smallest to the largest, with some of them being immense, gigantic walking, fighting, and spitting all sorts of known elements, be it fire, poison, water, or electricity! Our protagonist gets acquainted with Mujina the Musicianone humanoid creature with a wolfish face which tells us to be a storytellerashadow that lives and does not live, a kind of spirit guide of the world of Azuma, as he defines himself. The spirit asks us to reveal our appearance, and this is where a selection of the character begins, which can be customized down to the smallest detail, then we will be asked for our name, and to choose the tone of voice we prefer.

Once our hero has been selected, we will start hunting for the Kemonothe bigger and “bad” ones that generally infest certain areas of Azuma: in reality, our protagonist will have to face these enemies on the way to undermined, the great capital of the civilized world that will be our home, the trading hub and the main place of adventure, where to eat, find missions and upgrade weapons and armor. Minato will not be the only hub for these activities during our stay in Azuma, but he will still have a predominant role. The plot of Wild Hearts does not offer who knows what one-of-a-kind starting point: pretext and without too many twists, let’s say that the title does not shine for this element.

Karakuri, the perfect weapons!

In Wild Hearts you will immediately understand one fundamental thing: you’ll be at a size disadvantage! The Kemono will almost always be bigger than you, the challenges that the world of Azuma will put in front of you will be insurmountable not only from a point of view strictly related to combat, but also with respect to climbing a mountain or crossing a river , for example. But here comes the Karakuri to your rescuetools able to offer you help in any situation: there are two types, temporary and permanent; the first will be your main elements in combat, capable of creating platforms that will make you dash in one direction or another at super speed (these elements are somewhat reminiscent of the three-dimensional movement seen in The Attack of the Giants – Attack on Titan); others will be spring-loaded boxes capable of pushing you upwards to carry out more or less powerful attacks or escape from complex situations, where perhaps it is better to avoid touching the ground; finally there will be those defensive capable of creating containment walls and returning attacks and thrown objects back to the sender. The latter, or the permanent Karakuri, will be able to establish real camps, structures such as signaling beacons to find the monster or traps capable of attracting certain species of monsters, connecting ropes to move from one area to another.

During the adventure in Azuma you will find different elements, such as plants, skins, mushrooms, and in general anything, which will allow you to create weapons, armor and food, potions to heal you and get bonuses: the quantity of these objects is immense and the reference menu is very spacious. We will be with you Natsume, your faithful travel companiona prodigious blacksmith capable of upgrading your weapons and armor.

Of weapons, joys and pains of every hunter, there are eight:

Karakuri katana : the basic weapon of the game, capable of rapid attacks and obviously with damage of the type cut.

: the basic weapon of the game, capable of rapid attacks and obviously with damage of the type cut. Nodachi : Huge greatsword capable of dealing immense slashing damage at the expense of speed.

: Huge greatsword capable of dealing immense slashing damage at the expense of speed. Hunting bow : Huge and powerful bow that deals piercing damage from range.

: Huge and powerful bow that deals piercing damage from range. Battle Wagasa: an unusual weapon, that is a traditional Japanese umbrella that transforms into a circular saw capable of cuts from distance and close attacks.

an unusual weapon, that is a traditional Japanese umbrella that transforms into a circular saw capable of cuts from distance and close attacks. Hammer : classic giant hammer, already seen in other titles but always effective.

: classic giant hammer, already seen in other titles but always effective. Cannon : weapon with a long range but considerable weight (damage is also considerable) is one of the most complex available in Wild Hearts.

: weapon with a long range but considerable weight (damage is also considerable) is one of the most complex available in Wild Hearts. Claw : dual weapon made up of a fist and a claw, it recalls the traditional Kusari-gama, a rudimentary Japanese weapon made up of a weight and a sickle, used here in a more effective and imaginative way.

: dual weapon made up of a fist and a claw, it recalls the traditional Kusari-gama, a rudimentary Japanese weapon made up of a weight and a sickle, used here in a more effective and imaginative way. Karakur sticki: A battlestaff capable of shapeshifting in combat, for devastating attacks based on the situation.

All weapons have a dedicated upgrade sectionan immense skill tree capable of unlocking both specific moves and changing the connotation of the main element of the weapon, such as inserting damage from lightning or fire, poison or earth, and so on: we leave you the taste of discovery in this sense. Each Kemono will be more or less resistant to a certain element and given that the latter has two to three phases of combat in which it will change its form and attack pattern, we advise you to build as many rest camps as possible so as not to find yourself traveling several kilometers in case of defeat: you can suffer up to three KOs. before losing the mission altogether.

A picture in motion

Wild Hearts is a one of a kind gamecapable of reinterpreting a tested and certainly not original system but which here changes the dynamics, pushes us to play it with fun and passion, becoming a continuous challenge.

Everything is more fun with twoand in Wild Hearts it turns out the value of a companion at your sidefighting and hunting together the most dangerous Kemono that remain, undoubtedly original and not “already seen” in other titles. Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have fully drawn from Japanese folklore, from European legends and from those of the Indians to offer in Wild Hearts, the wonder of discovery, all combined with an immediately recognizable and almost fairytale graphic style, a classic Japanese painting that is revolutionized with the modern of the pixels.

Wild Hearts is not free from errors, small flaws such as some drop in frame rate in the most agitated situations, the position of the elements on the screen that initially disturb a little, and a minimap that could offer more in general. The merits of the game however far outweigh the shortcomings, such as the layered and tactical battle system at the right pointthe dubbing entirely in Italian and the poetry of the style that makes Wild Hearts a real gem in the reference panorama: if you like Japanese mythological monsters and have always dreamed of measuring yourself against them, perhaps next to a friend, this title will do it for you in every sense.