Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo shared a new preview of Wild Heartsthe game developed by Omega Force where players face great creatures of immense power, the Kemono, and one of them is Golden Tempest.

This is a huge tiger accompanied by the forces of nature that uses a deadly golden wind to protect its territory. The video in question has a duration of more than five minutes.

Golden Tempest has various strategies to fight. In addition to his powerful roar, he jumps and falls with tremendous force. In doing so she whips her tail around him and also uses gusts of wind to fight.

We recommend: Dead Space: What are the requirements to run it on PC.

This enormous feline does not hesitate at any time to throw itself with its paws to finish off the hunters that harass it. They must dodge it and take advantage of any opening to attack with various types of weapons.

Font: Electronic Arts.

for many players Wild Hearts is a ‘spiritual successor’ to the series Toukidenwhich was still a development on Omega Force, but this trailer showcases ideas that players of Capcom’s Monster Hunter will recognise.

Hunters must draw on the game’s Karakuri crafting technology to plan their strategy and best defend the Azuma region. Without a doubt, this proposal has a spectacular appearance and seems very funny.

When will Wild Hearts be released?

Wild HeartsPart of Electronic Arts’ EA Originals line, it will be released physically and digitally on February 17, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In the case of the latter platform, it will be available through the EA App, Steam and the Epic Game Store. Regarding its price, the suggested price is $69.99 dollars; In the Xbox store, its standard digital version is priced at $1,599 Mexican pesos. There is a special as well.

Font: Electronic Arts.

It is the Karakuri edition, which costs $1,999 Mexican pesos, which includes two sets of armor (Samurai Karakuri and Ninja Karakuri), a decorative tsukumo lantern, and three emoticons (Fighting Spirit, Humiliation, and Conch).

If players book this presentation they will get the pre-sale extras of the standard, which is a kemono emote and five stickers or decals for the chat. So everyone should evaluate which version is best for them.

In addition to Wild Hearts We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.