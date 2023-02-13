Electronic Arts has announced the requirements system for version pc Of Wild Heartsas well as theunlock time of the game both on Steam / EA App and on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, set respectively at 16.00 on February 16 and at 00.00 on February 17.

Wild Hearts, minimum requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD RX 5500 XT

Memory: 12GB RAM

Storage: 80GB of space required

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Wild Hearts, recommended requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 80GB of space required

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Out on February 17, Wild Hearts offers an action RPG experience very similar to that of the classic Monster Huntersalbeit with some novelties in terms of gameplay capable of mixing things up a bit, such as the Karakuri.

While waiting for the game review, take a look at our guide on how to best deal with Wild Hearts, full of advice on weapons, equipment, builds and anything else to start at full speed.