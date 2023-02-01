Wild Hearts will come up Xbox Game Pass: the well-known leaker who manages the Lumia Updates profile has found a code that refers to the game on the Xbox Store and there would be no doubt about it, but don’t know when this will happen or in what ways.

The fact of the matter, in fact, is that being a title produced by Electronic Arts Wild Hearts will one day be introduced in the catalog of EA Playthe subscription service included in the subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

There is therefore the possibility that the Microsoft store has simply carried on with the work, laying the foundations for an operation that will inevitably be done; or that we will see the game developed by Omega Force on Game Pass sooner than expected.

There are no certainties apart from one: the recognized reliability of the source, which spends its time checking the changes made to the Xbox Store code and cross-referencing the data in search of news like this.

In any case, there is little left and we will be able to touch this interesting Monster Hunter-style experience, which will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting February 17th. More details in our tried of Wild Hearts.