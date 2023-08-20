If you are a big fan of Monster Hunter and are looking for a similar game but with its own style, then you might be interested in the offer available through Amazon Italy For Wild Hearts on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The reported discount is 63% compared to the recommended price, i.e. €50.01. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 79.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Wild Hearts is a Koei Tecmo game in which we have to take on the role of a monster hunter capable of using karakuri, or devices capable of transforming the surrounding environment to defeat the “kemono”. We’ll be able to choose various types of weapons and armor to create our perfect character, but first we’ll have to hunt for materials by defeating the creatures.