IT’S AT And KOEI TECMO have released a new trailer for WILD HEARTSand this time the spotlight is on the terrifying kemono. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will in fact show us some of the majestic creatures that we will be able to face within the game. Fortunately, the very powerful will help us during our hunting trips Karakuriancient artifacts capable of overturning even the most impervious situations.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that WILD HEARTS will be available worldwide from February 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

Discover the powerful Kemono and the beautiful territories of WILD HEARTS in the new CG trailer Today, EA Originals and KOEI TECMO released a brand new trailer for their upcoming AAA hunting game, WILD HEARTS. Taking a cinematic look at the game’s storyline, the trailer offers a close-up look at the hunters of WILD HEARTS battling fierce Kemono, such as the volcanic-bodied Lavaback. Whether fighting in forests, mountains, snow or hills, players must learn to adapt the ancient and sophisticated Karakuri mechanism to their surroundings in order to traverse the land and defend Azuma from the fierce Kemono. Watch the new cinematic trailer with the remixed soundtrack by renowned Japanese producer Chaki Zuli, HERE. In WILD HEARTS, players travel across Azuma as lone wolves or as pack hunters, with up to two friends, thanks to the game’s co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and undertake special missions while hunting in packs, team up with other hunters in the world, or face Kemono alone. The game will feature voiceovers in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish. WILD HEARTS will launch in retail and digitally on February 17, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S for $79.99 and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store for $69.99.

Source: EA, KOEI TECMO