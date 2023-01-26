EA Originals And KOEI TECMO GAMES release a new trailer for WILD HEARTSthe new hunting game coming on February 17th of this year. In this video we meet someone else kemonothe fearsome Golden Storma gigantic tiger with golden wings.

WILD HEARTS will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store.

WILD HEARTS – Golden Storm

A new gameplay trailer for WILD HEARTS shows the ferocious Golden Storm Kemono in action EA Originals and KOEI TECMO today unveiled a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming AAA hunting game, WILD HEARTSwhich allows players to get an up-close look at one of the fiercest Kemono in the game, Golden Storm, in action. The extended cinematic for the game shows a team of hunters battling Golden Storm, a giant tiger in the wild who wields golden wings to protect his turf. As she roars, leaps, and whips her tail across the hunting ground, hunters can use the game’s innovative Karakuri crafting technology to adjust their battle plan and attack strategies to successfully defend Azuma. WILD HEARTS will launch in retail and digitally on February 17, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store at a price of €79.99 for console and €69.99 for pc.

Source: EA Originals