IT’S AT announces the latest free post-launch content update for WILD HEARTSthe hunting game of EA Originals And KOEI TECMO GAMESis available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store.

With the introduction of a new variant of kemono called Alpha sap flagellum and bordered by a celestial thread, hunters will have to successfully defeat the continuous sneezes of the beast that spreads sap and pollen and thus earn new weapons, a set of armor and a special ornament. After completing the main mission you can unlock the new mission Alpha Amber Torment Side Stories for an even more intense action.

The update also features a new mission where hunters are called to face Kemono with preset armor to test various types of weapons and earn rewards that help you take down targets quickly. Now the system Limit Exceeded It also allows you to increase the power of the Attributes and the Resilience of weapons and armor, and weapons will be eligible for a third Intrinsic ability.

EA announces that some will arrive with this update Game performance improvements and bug fixes designed to improve the overall experience. You can find our WILD HEARTS review here.

Source: EA Originals