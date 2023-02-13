Koei Tecmo is about to release Wild Hearts, his “Monster Hunter-like”. After the release, however, the team will be quite busy making a series of free updateswith the first batch of these expected as early as March 2023.

The directors of Wild Hearts – Kotaro Hirata and Takuto Ed – have revealed that a March 2023 new content will be made available, i.e. new creatures to face such as a new Kemona, new variants for weapons and armor, other missions to face including some of high difficulty and a series of bug fixes.

As for instead April 2023, there will be new creatures such as a new Kemono, more weapon and armor variants, a new Karakuri, an improvement to the weapon and armor system, more quests and other bug fixes. Clearly the team has a precise plan for Wild Hearts, which will also include new emotes and new undefined rewards.

In general, the words of the directors have been generic, so we don’t know exactly how massive these updates for Wild Hearts will be, but in any case we know that it will be all freeso whoever buys at D1 will know they have something to play in the next few months without having to invest more money.

We also know that Wild Hearts won’t include one PhotoMode at launch. However, the team would be thinking about the idea of ​​adding it with a future update: there are no certainties for the moment, so we’ll have to wait and see; it will likely depend on the success of the game and the level of public demand.

We remind you that Wild Hearts will be released on February 17, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. You can read our special on Wild Hearts, which explains how best to deal with the “Monster Hunter” by Omega Force and Electronic Arts.