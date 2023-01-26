Wild Hearts shows itself with a new video Of gameplay in which we witness the furious clash between a hunter and Golden Storma huge beast that looks like a cross between a tiger and a wolf, and which fights by manipulating violent jets of air.

Releasing February 17, Wild Hearts will in many ways continue the classic formula of Monster Huntersthus involving us in complex fights with gigantic monsters, which we will have to study in order to understand their weaknesses.

A difference compared to Capcom’s hunting game, also visible in this video, lies in the possibility of using i karakurisophisticated devices that make entire positions, traps, harpoons and anything else come out of nowhere that can be useful to block or weaken the enemy on duty.

As we wrote in Wild Hearts a few weeks ago, this is a really interesting novelty, which could actually make a difference and add variety to the gameplay.