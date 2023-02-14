Wild Hearts is a new Omega Force title distributed by EA which is very similar to the saga Monster Hunter from Capcom. Since it is very close to its launch, its developers gave a surprise. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play 10 hours of this title thanks to EA Play.

This Wild Hearts test is now available since February 13. It should be noted that you will need to have an Xbox Series X/S if you want to try it since it is a title designed for the next generation.. If you’re already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, just search for it and download it.

As an extra note, Game Pass is not the only way to access this test. You can also hire months of EA Play on PS5 and PC. However, Game Pass Ultimate already comes with this additional service included. With this you can enjoy a catalog with different EA titles.

Wild Hearts launches on February 17 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. So this test would be a great opportunity to meet him and find out if you’ll be encouraged to get it at its premiere. So far it looks very promising, but nothing like your own experience to seal the deal. Will they try it?

What is Wild Hearts?

Wild Hearts is a new monster hunting title created by Omega Force and distributed by EA. Here players will hunt huge creatures in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. In addition to that they will be able to build different tools to facilitate the defeat of these beings known as Kemonos.

According to its developers, its story can be completed in about 30 hours, but more difficult creatures are unlocked later. It was also announced that it can be enjoyed with friends, as up to three players can join in a hunt. Did they already have it on their radar?

