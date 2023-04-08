Wild Hearts can now be tried by everyone through one free trial version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swhich should allow a rather deep immersion in the particular game world created by Koei Tecmo.

It seems to be an initiative similar to the release trials of Wild Hearts already available for registered members of EA Play, but in this case the enlarged demo can be used freely by everyone, without having to be enrolled in the Electronic Arts program, both on PS5 and on Xbox Series X | S.

“Try the hunt for yourself. Experience Wild Hearts with a free trial version up to the gates of Minato”, reads the tweet published by the developers, announcing the availability of the extended free trial of the game.

Wild Hearts is a sort of answer to Monster Hunter: it is an action RPG developed by Koei Tecmo and published by Electronic Arts through a somewhat unprecedented partnership between the two companies. Set in a particular fantasy world, which builds a new mythology on the basis of various suggestions drawn from oriental traditions, the game sees us hunt down kemono, various creatures with different features and powers that require different combat strategies.

To learn more about it, we refer you to the Wild Hearts review published on these pages at launch.