Koei Tecmo and Electronic Arts released a new one last night trailer for Wild Hearts at The Game Awards 2022, focusing on fierce creatures that players are called to face within the game.

These beasts will be at the center of the hunt carried out by the main characters and are defined “Kemono”as explained in this video.

Such creatures pose great threats to the land of Azuma, where Wild Hearts is set, and require great courage and skill to bring down.

Kemono come in different species and forms: they can be giant dragon-like beasts or take on various other characteristics, but in general they have in common the ability to integrate with the surrounding environment and transform it, absorbing new energies.

The Keomno managed to merge with elements of the scenery, gaining new powers from the surrounding nature and also transforming the landscape due to their presence and habit of fighting to defend their territory. Kemono hunters can encounter everything from small creatures that represent the fusion between plants and squirrels to being gigantic like mountains.

The new trailer shows, in particular, three types of creatures among the most powerful in the game: the wolf Deathstalker, the giant falcon Amaterasu and the tiger Golden Tempest, all modified with particular powers and characteristics. Previously, we had seen a trailer about the power of karakuri in Wild Hearts, so let’s continue to know this bizarre fantasy world created by Koei Tecmo.