IT’S AT he told his investors he has high hopes for Wild Heartsthe new hunting game from Koei Tecmo that tries to find its place in the hearts of Monster Hunter fans.

Andrew WilsonCEO of EA, said that the game developed by Omega Force takes us to a fantasy version of feudal Japan, where we will hunt down beasts with the help of sophisticated mechanisms for the time.

It will be possible to play alone or in co-op and for Wilson this project has immense potential. It started out as a small thing and “every time we saw the product we were amazed at what they were doing“.

“The Monster Hunter genre is relatively new. It exploded. It is ready for innovation, creativity and expansion and what we see the team doing are all the things the community requires in the genre“said the CEO. Wilson says he has seen an incredible game and the reactions of those who have played Wild Hearts have been spectacular.

Wild Hearts will arrive on February 17th for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

