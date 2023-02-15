It seems that the version pc Of Wild Hearts have gods big problems: reports it Alex Battleone of Digital Foundry’s top editors, based on feedback so far from those who are playing the Omega Force Early Access title on the Windows platform.

Always committed to promoting technical solutions that minimize any type of technical problem on the PC, see his frequent dissent on the stuttering seen in several titles and caused by not implementing a pre-shading mechanism, Battaglia asked users to take position and make your voice heard.

“From what I’m reading, Wild Hearts has big problems on PC between stuttering, graphical glitches on RDNA 3 GPUs and weird processor usage limitations,” wrote the Digital Foundry editor in a Twitter post.

“I really wish there was one strong reaction from users about the state in which games launch on PC. Get refunds for poorly made titles, stop playing them, stop accepting mediocre jobs!”

“Maybe I’ll test Wild Hearts later, but everything I’m reading tells me that this is a title I would very little to say positive as part of a possible video review of the PC version.”