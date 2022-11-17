IT’S AT And KOEI TECMO have released a new trailer dedicated to the very special mechanics of Karakuri which we will find in WILD HEARTS. As previously anticipated, these are peculiar mechanisms created using an ancient technology now lost, which they will provide us with a big advantage both during exploration and in battle. In fact, the player will be able to create different types of Karakuri, learning new constructions in order to better adapt during their adventure. It will also be possible to collaborate with other players to create even more resistant and powerful Karakuri.

Immerse yourself in the unique Karakuri system of WILD HEARTS in the new trailer Today, EA and Koei Tecmo presented the first Monogatari episode (narrative) of their new AAA hunting game, WILD HEARTS. The first episode of Monogatari sheds light on the game’s unique Karakuri system, sophisticated mechanisms crafted from ancient lost technology; designed to be diverse and multifunctional, the Karakuri give players the edge in battle, as well as resource gathering and travel across hunting grounds. The video shows how the Karakuri give players a creative and dynamic edge during fights: by learning new forms and combinations, players can better prepare their hunting grounds and create advantageous conditions for battling against the gigantic Kemono beasts. Thanks to the persistent nature of the Karakuri, players who fall in battle or receive aid from allies can continue to use their past hunting experience to prepare new traps and ways to travel with greater efficiency and strategy. Crafting changes the way players think about hunting: they will have to learn to adapt to the new complexity, unlocking different combinations of Karakuri and working together with allies to create even stronger systems of Karakuri. Watch the video of the first episode of Monogatari: Karakuri HERE In WILD HEARTS, players travel across Azuma as lone wolves or as a pack hunter with up to two friends thanks to the game’s co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and undertake special missions when hunting in packs, team up with other hunters in the world, or face the Kemono alone. The game will feature voiceovers in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish. WILD HEARTS will launch in retail and digital stores on February 17, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store for €79.99 on Console and €59.99 on PC.

Source: EA, KOEI TECMO