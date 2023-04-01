EA and Omega Force have released a new trailer that reveals what’s coming with theupdate 1.6 Of Wild Hearts, entitled “The Flowers of Death”. It will be available from April 6, 2023 and among other things it will introduce the new Murakumo kemono.

As we can see in the video, the Murakumo is a monster with the features of a giant white fox, who uses cherry blossom petals to attack hunters as if they were blades.

To counter it, players will be able to rely on a new karakuri device, the Spinning top, which works just like you imagine: once launched it will crash into opponents dealing damage and blocking some special attacks. Also, its power increases if it bounces off walls and other obstacles before hitting its target.

“Once upon a time, the sight of cherry blossoms inspired joy and amazement. Today it instills fear in the inhabitants of Azuma.” reads the synopsis of the update 1.6 of Wild Hearts. The Murakumo has just crossed the borders of the region, and only the most skilled hunters can hope to defeat this splendid sakura spirit. Furthermore, the arrival of the kemono seems to have awakened a powerful new karakuri: the spinning top. contraption could mean the difference between a crushing victory and a crushing defeat.”

In addition to the changes listed above, the update will introduce the mechanics of “limit breaking” which allows you to further upgrade weapons and armor using Core orbs. There are also new special quests and fixes for more and less known problems.