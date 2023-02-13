IT’S AT And KOEI TECMO GAMES join forces again to offer us a beautiful story trailer of thehunting game WILD HEARTSin which we are offered an interesting introduction to the village undermined and to those who will be our allies during the adventure.

If what you are going to admire in the trailer will further increase your desire to get your hands on the game, hold on for a very little longer! WILD HEARTS is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store this February 17.

And now make yourself comfortable and get ready to watch!

In WILD HEARTS, players travel across Azuma as lone wolves or as pack hunters, with up to two friends, thanks to the game’s co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and undertake special missions while hunting in packs, team up with other hunters in the world, or face Kemono alone.

Source: IT’S AT, KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Anime News Network