With a combined action, Electronic Arts And KOEI TECMO GAMES announce that the new and full-bodied update Lethal Blossoms For WILD HEARTS will debut from April 6thand inside it will be possible to find the species Murakumothe Karakuri spinning topadditional weapons and armor, and so much more.

Let’s find out these upcoming news!

Murakumo

Strange winds whirl the cherry blossoms, which do not fall even after the passage of spring. When rumors of this creepy sight spread, parents warn their children to keep their distance, knowing full well that if you get too close the Pomeranian demon will appear and take you away. It is not a simple wind: is the Murakumo.

The variety of petal manipulation attacks this Kemono possesses is quite a threat. It runs through the air on platforms made of cherry blossoms, making it difficult to counterattack. When enraged, the beast unleashes a thunderous tornado that could easily knock you unconscious. Hunters would do well to employ one Karakuri spinning top to fight against this creature.

Karakuri spinning top

Once launched, this spinner quickly approaches the enemy to unleash a sudden attack. When it hits a Kemono or other object, it increases its speed and power.

Limit Break for Weapons and Armor

Hunters can use Core Orbs to further enhance weapons and armor. The number of times we will be able to make these improvements and the effect they will have will be different according to each other.

Core Orbs can mainly be farmed by facing the Volatile Kemono. The type of Core Orb gained depends on where it is hunted.

Fixes and improvements

The team is still working to include as many fixes, improvements and adjustments as possible. Keep an eye out for the full April 6 patch notes to find out what’s new.

Deathhaze Gloobeak, new talisman ability, special missions: serial hunts, stamps and chat emotes

The end of April looks just as fierce as the beginning! Make sure you’re ready for another deeply volatile Kemono, Deathhaze Gloombeakl arriving from April 20th.

Perhaps even more formidable, the next content update ushers in a new type of special mission: serial hunts! How many Kemono can you hunt before being overwhelmed?

Before leaving you in the company of the trailer dedicated to the upcoming update, we remind you that WILD HEARTS is available now on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S And pc through Steam, Epic Game Store and EA App. If you are interested in knowing our opinions on the game, we refer you to the appropriate review!

