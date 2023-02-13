IGN posted a video Of gameplay with i first twenty-four minutes of the campaign Wild Heartsthe long-awaited Monster Hunter-style hunting game developed by Omega Force and produced by Electronic Arts, to be released on February 17th.

While waiting for the review, we have published a guide on how to best deal with Wild Hearts, full of information and suggestions to start the adventure in the best way, selecting the right weapons and equipment for our style of play.

The movie shows the introductory phases of the experience, which after sending us a little exploration and having us talk to an elderly man presents the editor for creating the character and therefore the first fights with monsterswhich form the core of this production.

As known, among the novelties of Wild Hearts compared to the classic Monster Hunter i Karakurispecial “magic” devices that we can place on the battlefield to activate traps of various kinds and assist us in the fight against the most difficult and powerful creatures.