EA and Omega Force released a new one this morning gameplay trailers Of Wild Heartswhich welcomes us to the Minato village, which players will have to defend against the onslaught of the ferocious Kemono. You can view the video in the player within this news.

The video introduces some of Minato’s most notable figures, including Natsume the village blacksmith and scientist Suzuran, who players will likely interact with multiple times to upgrade karakuri paraphernalia and devices.

The footage also offers a mix of gameplay and cinematic sequences starring various Kemono, giving us a taste of their ferocity in combat. Among these we can also glimpse a stone monster of colossal dimensions, which is a sort of final boss?

We remind you that Wild Hearts will be available from February 17th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Starting today, EA Play, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to try out the full game for ten hours before it hits stores. In recent days we have also seen a cinematic trailer dedicated to Kemono and combat gadgets.