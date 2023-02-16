Through the official website of Wild HeartsEA and Omega Force talked more about the first post-launch update thickness arriving in March, which will introduce the hunting game two Kemono and other content.

In particular, the update will include a series of new content designed for players who have completed the main campaign and are looking for new challenges.

In particular, a monster described as a “Deeply Volatile Kemono” will be introduced, which is an even more leathery variant of a simple “Volatile” Kemono. It is about theHellfire Laharbackwhich will be accompanied by a new quest and a talisman to unlock.

There will also be an unreleased monster, the Grimstalkers, a Kemono with the features of a wolf and relative of the Dealstaleker. He will be accompanied by a new quest, as well as weapons and armor that can be crafted with his materials.

Finally, the Wild Hearts March update will include “new missions with high difficultya new emote and a new chat stamp.”

Wild Hearts will be available tomorrow for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you haven’t already, here’s our review.