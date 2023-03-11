Three weeks after launch, Wild Hearts gets the first Free DLCwhich adds to the game world the new kemono called Hellfire Laharabackan unpublished variant which therefore adds to the various creatures of the game.

Being a Monster Hunter-style action RPG, the addition of a new creature of this type determines new interesting challenges, significantly enriching the game’s contents. The kemono in question is one particularly powerful variant of Lavaback present in the base game, able to provide a considerable challenge even to the most experienced players.

In essence, the new creature enriches the contents considered to belong to theendgame of Wild Hearts, also according to information provided by Omega Force, the development team responsible for the game.

By defeating a Hellfire Laharaback, players can gain the title of Fire Fiend Appeaser, have a chance to acquire the Infernal Blow ability which increases the chance to set the target on fire and increases attack power against burning targets.

The new kemono comes in an update that also aims to correct various problems emerged through a rather extensive patch, even if it doesn’t seem to touch the performance problems that particularly affect the PC version. To learn more about the game in question, we refer you to our review of Wild Hearts.