WiLD, the interesting title presented several years ago by Michel Ancel, seems not to have been deleted: some sources indicate that the project is still in progress and there is a possibility that it will be converted into aPS5 exclusive.

Announced during Sony’s Gamescom 2014 conference, WiLD promised a broad base open world of “wild” mold, in which you can control a large number of different characters and creatures in a completely free way.

Well, according to information in a series of online curriculums, the game is still under development at Wild Sheep Studio: production has practically never stopped, and with PS4 now replaced by PlayStation 5 it is very likely that the experience will land on the new console, maintaining the exclusive status.

“In Wild you play as a shaman who can control these animals and take advantage of their physical and athletic characteristics,” wrote Antonio Fucito in the preview of WiLD published a few years ago.

“An eagle, for example, can hunt from above and hover quickly between distant points; a bear attack or frighten the most difficult opponents; a rabbit move undisturbed in the eyes of others; even a sheep can move away from the herd and be used, perhaps as food for other animals. “