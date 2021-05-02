ofInes Alberti shut down

Young animals that lose their mother often die early in the wild. Except for one type of gorillas: the great apes carry out “adoptions”.

Ruhengeri – Between us humans, the matter is actually clear: A child who loses its parents is not rejected, but ideally taken in and raised by a parent substitute. But this is not a matter of course in the animal world, not even among primates that are so similar to us. At least not with all species.

Researchers from Rwanda, Great Britain and Denmark have investigated how the loss of the mother affects mountain gorilla offspring – and have come to surprising results.

When four female gorillas left their homeland a few years ago, leaving behind not only the alpha male who had fallen ill, but also their offspring, researchers in Rwanda were concerned. Because the gorilla babies were hardly old enough to take care of themselves. And for many mammal species it is known that offspring left by the mother die earlier than their conspecifics. But the researchers in Rwanda were taught better in this case, according to a report by Science Mag.

Gorillas without a mother: uncle takes care of offspring

The uncle of the young gorillas began to take care of them, as the researchers observed. “He let her sleep in his nest and let her climb around on it like in a jungle gym,” “Science Mag” quotes primate researcher Tara Stoinski from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

The fact that Kubaha – as the researchers christened the gorilla uncle – took on the role of a foster father is not an isolated case among mountain gorillas. At the Karisoke Research Center in Ruhengeri (Rwanda) researchers analyzed in one Study data on mountain gorillas the past 53 years.

They found that when young mountain gorillas lose their mothers – and sometimes their fathers – they don’t risk dying early or losing their place in the hierarchy. The rest of the group dampen the loss. “This paper was really surprising because we know that among primates and social mammals it is very bad to lose your mother when you are very young,” said behavioral ecologist Matthew Zipple from Duke University (USA) to “Science Mag “.

Gorillas are taken into the group after the loss of their mother

Zipple and his colleagues had previously published a study showing that young chimpanzees, baboons and other monkeys, which are dependent on their mother even after weaning, often die young when they lose their mother. Because even after weaning, the mothers fed and cleaned their offspring and protected them from attacks by unrelated males.

Even if motherless monkeys survive to adulthood, their social rank is lower and they have fewer offspring. Further studies have shown the same thing for other mammals such as killer whales, elephants and hyenas, according to the magazine.

However, mountain gorillas do not seem to suffer from mother loss as much as other species, as data from Rwanda suggests. The hypothesis: Among mammals, in which mothers often disappear before the offspring have grown up, the social group has developed to protect the young from the consequences of the loss.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers compared orphaned gorillas with non-orphaned ones, for example in terms of offspring, social rank and with whom they spent most of their time.

Adoption: selfless behavior even among gorillas

According to the study, motherless gorillas were at no greater risk of dying than their conspecifics who had grown up with their mother. They would have suffered no long-term consequences from the loss, for example in terms of reproduction or social position. Some motherless males have even risen to become the dominant silverback of the group.

The long-term study from Rwanda shows that there is selfless behavior not only among humans and that fathers play an important role in the lives of young primates, said behavioral biologist Susan Alberts (Duke University) to Science Mag.

“Non-human primates are often really good fathers,” says Alberts. “This shows that paternal care is deeply rooted in our ancestry.” Researchers have also found that mountain gorillas behave in a similar way to humans with regard to how they deal with deaths. (ial)