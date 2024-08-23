Wout van Aert gwon the seventh stage of the race on Friday Tour of Spainwhich was held between Archidona and Córdoba, 180 kilometers, in which the leader, Ben O’Connor He defended himself from the attacks of his rivals and Einer Rubio He continued as the best Colombian.

The last part of the day was tremendous, Well, in the second category mountain prize 25 km from the finish line, a ‘dance’ began in an attempt to reduce the time taken by the Australian, who is now a headache for Primoz Roglic and others.

Strong rhythm

O’Connor remained calm and in the wheel of his rivals, who They tried to take important seconds from him, since the difference he maintains in the classification is considerable.

The peloton is still in shock after the Australian rider’s advantage, who is not ‘lame’ and who has the potential to be one of those fighting for the title of the competition, although there is still a long way to go.

Marc Soler attacked with 24 km to go, after the mountain prize and opened a gapHe tried, he went solo in search of a victory that suited him and the team. UAE Emirates.

He had a lead of 20 seconds with 11 kilometres to go, it wasn’t easy for him, but the most interesting thing is that he tried.

Happy end

Soler’s idea of ​​winning the stage was dashed three kilometres from the finish, as the main group, which was not so strong, caught up with him.

Then it was Pavel Sivakov’s turn to go for the victory from afar, but he also ‘died in the attempt’, as he was neutralized.

Van Aert jumped with 300 metres to go, he was the fastest and no one could beat him on a day with a slow finish, difficult, demanding and in which the Colombian cyclists defended themselves.

This Saturday, Úbeda and Cazorla, 159 kilometres, with a third-category mountain prize to finish.

