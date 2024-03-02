The UFC returned to Mexico four years later, but during the evening the public did not behave in the best way and there were moments of great tension in the stands, which triggered fights.

Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodríguez and Alexa Grasso They are the three figures of the Mexican contest, but on the weekend evening events occurred that tarnished the night.

Incredible!

Rodríguez and Moreno were the great figures. Expectations of a dream night, full of sports and excitement, revolved around them, but it was not like that.

In Mexico City, “Rodríguez ended up submitted by Brian Ortega while Moreno lost to Brandon Royval by split decision,” Mundo Deportivo wrote.

And he added: “But the show was not just inside the octagon. The evening had to be interrupted due to a fight between fans that took place in the first rows.”

The video of what happened is very telling. “At one point the court chairs were evacuated as a result of a fight between some of the attendees. After an exchange of blows that ended with two of the protagonists knocked out, the venue's security members intervened so that the evening could continue as normal,” the Spanish newspaper stated.

