You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
UFC in Mexico.
UFC in Mexico.
The fans vented all their anger.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The UFC returned to Mexico four years later, but during the evening the public did not behave in the best way and there were moments of great tension in the stands, which triggered fights.
Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodríguez and Alexa Grasso They are the three figures of the Mexican contest, but on the weekend evening events occurred that tarnished the night.
('Supermán' López returned with an old team: this is how he prepares his return, video)(Another tragedy in world athletics: champion dies after collapsing at the finish line)
Incredible!
Rodríguez and Moreno were the great figures. Expectations of a dream night, full of sports and excitement, revolved around them, but it was not like that.
In Mexico City, “Rodríguez ended up submitted by Brian Ortega while Moreno lost to Brandon Royval by split decision,” Mundo Deportivo wrote.
And he added: “But the show was not just inside the octagon. The evening had to be interrupted due to a fight between fans that took place in the first rows.”
The video of what happened is very telling. “At one point the court chairs were evacuated as a result of a fight between some of the attendees. After an exchange of blows that ended with two of the protagonists knocked out, the venue's security members intervened so that the evening could continue as normal,” the Spanish newspaper stated.
(Surprise in Formula 1: they filter possible replacement of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Wild #fight #stands #scandalous #return #UFC #Mexico
Leave a Reply