Wild: fans invade the field, fight and lock up players, chaos, video

He italian soccer It has been characterized as one of the most exciting in Europe and the event that occurred in Brescia confirms this.

Somewhat in the 95th minute in favor of the Consensus Calcio, marked by Andrea Meroni, It was the beginning of the end at the stadium Brescia, that with the 1-1 he went to third C.

stunning images

The local cast had gone ahead after 74 minutes with a score by Dimitri Bisoli and at that moment Brescia saved the category, but it was not like that.

Once the tie was finalized, the fans began to throw flares from the stands, then they entered the field and the chaos was total.

They ran around the players, locked them up, the police were insufficient and protests and disorder took over the streets surrounding the sports venue.

The local police jumped into the field and contained the Ultras of Brescia. 28 minutes after the first incident, chaos was complete. Judge Davide Massa suspended the commitment definitively due to lack of guarantees.

The authorities registered that a security guard was injured and to that it was added that two players got involved in blows.

The fans went to the parking lot and set fire to the car of the player Matthieu Huard and sang strong harangues against Massimo Cellino, the team owner.

The fights between the riot police and the Ultras of Brescia took place on the pitch and in the streets near the field and this resulted in several injuries and clashes with the public force.

Until 1 in the morning the fans could not leave the #Cosenza from Rigamonti, cars were burned (including that of the player Huard), several officers were injured… the ultras of the #Brescia they sowed total chaos.pic.twitter.com/Rghp6lk0sI — Mario Gago Huerta (@gago_mario) June 2, 2023

