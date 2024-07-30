Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Wild dogs are becoming a challenge for a community in northern Italy. Due to poor waste disposal, they roam the streets – leading to frightening encounters.

Frenten – Campers in northern Italy are worried: A pack of wild dogs is said to be spreading in the municipality of Frenten, roaming around and rummaging through the garbage containers of a campsite for something to eat. According to reports, there have been several aggressive incidents. One of the reasons for this is said to be the poor garbage disposal in the town – entire garbage containers are overflowing.

“People are afraid”: Incidents involving wild dogs are increasing in Italian village

“I once had an unpleasant situation while walking on this street with my dogs properly on a leash,” said Luana Piva the Dolomites“Three growling dogs came running towards me from the mountain pasture. It was a frightening encounter.” She described the dogs as Maremma-Abruzzi sheepdogs. One of them clung to her smallest dog and bit him. “To defend him, I started screaming and swung a walking stick to push the dog away.” It was not an isolated incident. But despite the report, the responsible authorities did not react.

The Maremma-Abruzzi sheepdogs are friendly if they are not neglected. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/ CHROMORANGE

Campers and hikers in particular are likely to encounter the animals. “People are afraid,” Piva told the newspaper. The hiking route from the Polsa campsite to Bocca D’Ardole is overrun by dogs. Early in the morning and late in the evening, the animals venture onto the campsite and raid the overflowing garbage cans. In addition, there are many other hungry strays looking for food.

Dogs because of garbage: Italians see responsibility in the municipality’s garbage disposal

It is clear who is responsible, says Piva. The municipality needs to regulate the disposal of the garbage better. This is also the view of Facebook users who reacted to the newspaper’s article. “It is the fault of humans. Animals, whether dogs, bears or wolves, behave in accordance with nature. Our carelessness and negligence leads to such situations,” writes one user. Another points out that the animals were previously either abandoned or neglected. It is therefore no wonder that these dogs do not trust humans – and react aggressively accordingly. Many users suspect something bad and hope that the animals will not be killed by the municipality. The problem must be solved differently, without violence – then campers and vacationers can feel at home again. (hk)