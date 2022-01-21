DMost of the swans living on German waters are mute swans. In contrast to the rarer whooper swans, they are also called the “mute swans”. The hump means a black knob or “nodule”, as it is similarly figuratively called in classics of hunting literature; it sits where the bright orange beak meets the white head. A kind of small black mask tapers to the dark, side-seated, button-like eyes. The long neck, often so gracefully curved, flows into a compact, perfectly balanced body. The wings of adult male specimens can reach a span of 2.40 meters when fully extended. The dense, magnificent plumage of very strong feathers is of an inimitably beautiful white, as only nature can produce.

Considering that swans can tip the scales at twelve to fifteen kilograms live, the black legs look surprisingly stalked and thin. The three claws of Cygnus olor’s foot are connected with black, leathery webs. Like an illustration in the wonderful book “Tierspuren Europäische. Determining and interpreting traces and signs” by Joscha Grolms shows that the feet of the mute swan are larger than a man’s hand. Like all ducks, they are called pines.

When a swan strides, there can be more than half a meter between both feet when walking. So you can imagine that the bird belonging to the anatidae family, the Anatidae, needs space to soar into the air. This is not a problem on the shores of the Baltic Sea, but in cities it can sometimes be difficult to land or, especially in the case of the gray young swans in their first year, things can go wrong. An animal that knows only one gait, walking, and does not find it easy to achieve its trajectory naturally feels most comfortable when it swims.

The swan father with his 120 protégés

Water is the favorite element of the most majestic swans. The fact that they rock on the Thames or the Alster is the result of human care. Once reserved for noble hunting, all English swans are still under the protection of the English queen. More than four hundred years ago, Hamburg released swans on the Alster to represent the city’s political independence and nobility. Swans have since been removed from Hamburger menus. They were fed and protected from frost. Nevertheless, the swans that live in the cities remain wild animals. They feed on aquatic, marsh and riparian plants, grass, leaves and cereal grains. Improperly feeding them baked goods is harmful to their digestive system. In addition, the remnants sinking to the bottom spoil the water body, it can overturn and grow algae. Finding wildlife in swans to watch, rather than fleeing or becoming fully nocturnal, must be enough for people.